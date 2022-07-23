Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 23 July 2022 – Ray J’s estranged wife Princess Love has called off their reconciliation and gone back to divorce court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 37-year-old reality star asked the court to set a trial date to fight over divorce, visitation, child custody, child support, spousal support, division of property, and attorney fees.

Ray J and Princess walked the red carpet together at the BET Awards last month.

Princess Love wore her wedding ring to the event. Ray J even kissed her on the lips and they sat next to each other.

At the time, they were trying to reconcile but it appears that failed.

Princess has now requested a trial date, showing she’s focused on a divorce settlement and not working on the marriage.

Ray J was the one who filed the divorce petition in October 2021. The couple have filed for divorce twice in the past but dismissed both cases before they were finalized.

Ray J listed the date of marriage as August 12, 2016, and said the date of separation as “TBD.”

He checked the box asking the court to terminate Princess’ right to spousal support. He also revealed the couple signed a premarital agreement.