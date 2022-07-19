Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted leaving an Italian restaurant after a busy day in New York City.

The Royals spent their Monday evening, May 18, dining with friends at Chef Andrew Carmellini’s Tribeca hotspot, Locanda Verde, just hours after Harry, 37, gave a politically charged speech at a United Nations event honoring Nelson Mandela.

Meghan, 40, stunned in a black and white jumpsuit, black stilettos and red clutch. Harry sported a more casual look in black denim jeans, a navy blue shirt and grey suede sneakers.

It was Meghan’s third outfit of the day.

Earlier in the day, she wore a black top and black pencil skirt as she joined Harry for his UN speech.

Then, on Monday afternoon, July 18, Meghan was seen walking out of Soho’s Crosby Hotel with political activist Gloria Steinem.

The Duchess of Sussex grinned as she held hands with famous feminist Steinem, just two weeks after they both appeared in Vogue together.