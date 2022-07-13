Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta was in Mwiki, Kasarani constituency to commission a hospital.

As his motorcade was leaving the function, a man emerged from the blues and tried to block his official car.

The man was seen standing in the middle of the road, thus blocking Uhuru’s official car.

Luckily, the President’s highly-trained commandos were alert.

They quickly cornered the man as the residents watched the dramatic incident.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.