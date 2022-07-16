Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has promised to live up to her no-nonsense reputation once appointed as the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Cabinet Secretary.

Speaking at an Azimio rally in Mombasa on Friday, Karua, who is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August, vowed zero tolerance on graft once she assumes her promised CS role.

“Those that know me, understand that I don’t play nor laugh when it comes to work, we shall sweep out all corrupt individuals,” she said.

During the running mate unveiling ceremony held at KICC in May, Raila Odinga announced that should his movement ascend into power, Karua will not only be a deputy president, but also the Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Also, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Azimio chairman, has urged Kenyans to support Raila and Karua because the latter will jail thieves of public resources like there is no tomorrow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST