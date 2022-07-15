Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, has asked Mt Kenya residents to prepare themselves psychologically to usher in Azimio coalition Government in the next few weeks.

Macharia, who spoke on Thursday when issuing title deeds to Kirinyaga county residents, said it has been established beyond any reasonable doubt that it is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Martha Karua who will form the next government in August.

Macharia said with both Raila and Karua having withstood the tests of the time, Kenyans should not have any doubts in their leadership.

“I am urging you to have faith and trust in Martha Karua’s leadership having been picked as the Azimio presidential running mate due to her undisputed capacity and ability to handle government issues and programs, having served as a minister in charge of two key dockets during the Kibaki administration,” he said.

The recipients of the title deeds were also cautioned against being tempted to sell their heritage, which they had been bequeathed by their parents.

“Kirinyaga will cease from being a food basket for Mt. Kenya region and other parts of the country if you (locals) start selling or fragmenting your highly productive land, but should rather intensify production by using modern farming techniques,” the CS said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.