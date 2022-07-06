Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – A Premier League footballer who was recently arrested in North London on suspicion of rape has been questioned over two further rape allegations, Scotland Yard revealed Tuesday July 5.

The man was being quizzed by police after being arrested in Barnet on Monday over an alleged attack on a woman which was said to have taken place last month.

Now police have said he has been further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape in 2021 against a different woman, before being bailed to a date next month.

The footballer is aged in his late 20s and cannot be named for legal reasons. The two alleged victims are both aged in their 20s.

The player was arrested in a 3am raid before being questioned for at least 15 hours, according to The Sun. The Telegraph reported he spent around 30 hours in custody.

The Metropolitan Police said in a new statement issued today: ‘On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

‘It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On July 4, a man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

‘While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

‘He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.’