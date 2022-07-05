Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – A Premier League player has reportedly been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

The international footballer in his late 20s, cannot be named for legal reasons. He is currently in custody being questioned over an alleged attack which is said to have taken place towards the end of June.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement:

‘On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

‘It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.

‘On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains.

‘Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.’

Teams across the Premier League will be heading abroad to pre-season tours in the coming days but its unclear if the player in question will travel.