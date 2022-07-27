Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – Pregnant Jhene Aiko took to social media to share a new photo of her blossoming baby bump.

The 34-year-old musician, who is expecting the child with rapper Big Sean, showcased her growing belly while posing for a selfie in a yellow triangle bikini top and baggy denim trousers.

Jhene recently announced her pregnancy with an ethereal photo shoot shared to her Instagram account.

The child will be Aiko’s second baby and her beau, rapper Big Sean’s, first child.

She shares 13-year-old daughter, Namiko, with singer O’Ryan.