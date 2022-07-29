Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Popular Ugandan singer Weasel Manizo of the Goodlyfe Crew is on the spot for turning his baby mama Sandra Teta into a punching bag.

Weasel assaulted Sandra after she returned home late from work.

She was reportedly hosting a night event in a club on the fateful day Weasel assaulted her while drunk.

Sandra displayed injuries she sustained after the singer assaulted her and accused him of failing to provide for her and their kids.

She hosts events in nightclubs to earn a living.

Weasel shamelessly dumped their babies outside one of the bars where his baby mama hosts night events.

Ugandans have taken to social media to call for Weasel’s arrest.

See photos of her disfigured face.

Below are more photos of Sandra.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.