Saturday, 23 July 2022 – Prophet Walter Magaya, the founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries in Zimbabwe, recently installed four ‘anointed’ taps in his church.

Members of his church have been queuing up to drink from the taps, which he claims carry different blessings.

“There are four taps and all are anointed. You should drink from all four for they carry a different anointing and they are commissioned differently. You are welcome to drink and have your own encounter,” he wrote on Facebook and shared the photos below.

