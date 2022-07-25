Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 July 2022 – A renowned radio host and newsreader has come out of the closet and revealed that she is a member of the LGBTQ community.

Tina Masika, who works at the Radio Africa Group owned-station Radio Jambo, where she hosts a popular show dubbed ‘Bustani La Massawe’ alongside Massawe Japanni, boldly introduced her girlfriend, Ciku, on social media.

She posted a photo on a date with her lover, who was busy caressing her left hand.

She further accompanied the post with a caption where she gushed over their relationship and displayed the rainbow flag which is associated with members of the LGBTQ community.“Love lives here (rainbow flag)(couple emoji) @gichengo_ciku”, she wrote.

Even though not much is known about her girlfriend Ciku, her Instagram bio shows that she owns an online women’s clothes shop.

Below are photos of Tina Masika for those who only hear her voice on the radio but don’t know how she looks like.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.