Saturday, 09 July 2022 – Popular Kalenjin artist Methuselah Gideon has canceled his wedding that was slated for July 16th.

Gideon took to Facebook and announced to the world that he was no longer engaged to his fianceé Grace.

“Although this news may come as a bit of shock to you, the marriage of Methuselah and Grace has been canceled,” read his Facebook post.

“Methuselah and Grace have decided it would be best to take down the wedding. After some reflection and they feel it is best to wait before making such a serious commitment,” he added.

He further apologized for any inconvenience caused to their guests.

Methuselah reportedly called off the wedding after getting numerous calls from men who claimed that they were also dating Grace.

One of the men said he has a baby with his fianceé.

Before canceling the wedding, the 24-year-old singer tried to talk for Grace because their quarrels were getting out of hand.

They made up but when he got home, she had already blocked him on phone.

That is when he decided to throw in the towel.

“If we cannot understand each other now, how will we understand each other in marriage?” he posed.

Below is what he posted while announcing to his fans that he had canceled the wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.