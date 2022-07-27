Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – A popular Instagram slay queen has been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The suspect, identified as Ms. Onuorah Caritas Onyinye alias Smart Beyone, was arrested upon arrival at Enugu airport in Nigeria on board an Ethiopian airline flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Officers from National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) searched her luggage at the airport and discovered 2.192 kilograms of cocaine concealed in two designer’s women handbags with false linings.

The 29-year-old lady lives a flamboyant lifestyle which she flaunts on social media.

She has been masquerading as a wig seller.

She is in custody as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.