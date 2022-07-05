Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 July 2022 – High-end city model, Haentel Wanjiru, has officially turned a year older.

The flamboyant beauty queen, who is dating Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, shared photos on her Instagram account enjoying her birthday at a lavish location.

“Blessed to See another year! Thank you, God, for this special gift. May this new chapter be a testimonial one, a year of breaking limits, achieving the impossible, and abundance of blessings!!” she wrote.

Haentel and Kingi have been dating for quite some time.

There were rumours that he wanted to marry her as a second wife.

Below are photos that she posted as she celebrates her birthday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.