Monday, July 18, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has warned Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe that he would be held responsible if he failed to deliver on his promises should he be elected in the upcoming polls.

Addressing rallies in Kibra Constituency yesterday, Karua noted that Igathe ought to address the pressing issues within the county or else face the wrath of the Azimio la Umoja’s presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

The NARC-Kenya party leader added that their government would keep the leaders on their toes to ensure service delivery of the highest order.

“I have only one message to Igathe. If these people give you your votes to be the governor of Nairobi we don’t want to come here and see litters all over.”

“We want to see you working. And let me tell you if you fail to do that work Raila’s whip will land on you. The Azimio government will work to ensure that your environs and standards of living have changed,” she noted.

On his part, Raila, who was also present at the rally, rooted for a six-piece voting pattern in Nairobi to secure more slots in parliament in the coming government.

The ODM party leader exuded confidence in bagging votes in the constituency, terming Kibra as his political bedroom.

“I want you to come out in huge numbers and spread the news that Kibra is my bedroom and I know my votes are here. I want my votes from here to be 100 percent,” Raila stated.

