Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – 33-year-old Matthew Tregale, the police officer who appeared on UK TV show, Call The Cops has appeared in court charged with a string of sex offences.

Tregale appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court after being accused of committing a series of offences against three women over a 16-year period.

The police officer from Kingsteignton, Newton Abbot, is charged with four counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of attempted rape against a woman between 2005 and 2010.

Against the same woman, he is also accused of two counts of false imprisonment and one of harassment with the threat of violence.

Tregale was further charged with controlling and coercive behaviour of a second woman between December 2015 and July 2020, and against a third between April 2021 and August 2021.

He allegedly used police restraint techniques against the women – including using handcuffs. Tregale is also accused of holding a knife against one of the complainant’s cheeks and also allegedly threatened to make claims about another to her employer so she would lose her job.

Magistrates were told that Tregale was first interviewed in May 2020 and placed on restricted duties – but was not suspended from Devon and Cornwall Police until he was charged.

Tregale was remanded into custody and will next appear at Exeter Crown Court on 25 August.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement on 22 July that Tregale had been suspended from duty.

“The charges relate to incidents which occurred whilst the officer was off duty between 2006 and 2021,” it said.