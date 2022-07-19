Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – US police have placed a $5,000 reward for information resulting in the arrest of a man who’s accused of shooting music star, Lady Gaga’s dog walker and trying to steal her dogs.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was one of three individuals charged for the homicide of Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker.

He was also charged for trying to housebreak and steal Lady Gaga’s three French Bulldogs in February 2021.The animals had been turned over to police two days after the incident. Fischer was critically injured with a collapsed lung.

The police in a statement Monday, July 18, mentioned he was erroneously released from jail in April because of a “clerical error.”

Jackson was one among 5 individuals arrested in April in reference to the incident. Jackson had fired a .40-caliber handgun at Fischer, who sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and needed to be transported to a hospital.

The 2 males who’ve been charged as Jackson’s equipment grabbed two of the canines and the three of them fled in a automotive.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Division Main Crime Crew has requested for the Marshals’ assistance in finding and apprehending Jackson.

He’s charged with tried homicide, conspiracy to commit theft, second-degree theft, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a hid firearm in a car.