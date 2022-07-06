Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 06 July 2022 – Police officers have nabbed a consignment of cultivated bhang inside a rental house at the lavish Elgon View Estate in Eldoret town.

The law enforcers, who were acting on intelligence, raided a bungalow and upon gaining entry, they recovered 21 cannabis plants in the main bedroom, 68 in the sitting room, 14 in the dining room, 26 in an adjacent iron sheet walled house, and assorted personal documents.

All the plants were uprooted after having been documented by DCI Scenes of Crime personnel.

The plants weighed 33.5 Kgs with a street value of about one million Kenya Shillings.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the main suspect namely Kipchumba Michael Kibet.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.