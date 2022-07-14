Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – The Met Police has launched enquiries into former BBC and Capital Radio DJ Tim Westwood after new allegations he had sex with a 14-year-old.

Yesterday a 40-year-old woman claimed the hip-hop star, 64, had been in a relationship with her when she was just a schoolgirl.

The alleged victim who is known under the pseudonym Esther, said she felt the DJ groomed her and she was ‘prey’ to ‘predator’ Mr Westwood.

She said she began their relationship after meeting at a club night in Arch in Vauxhall in 1990, which developed into a sexual one when Westwood allegedly started kissing her before initiating unwanted sex.

Esther said their alleged underage relationship later led to her attempting to take her own life.

She said at the time: ‘I kind of thought it was normal but that’s because I didn’t understand the gravity of the situation, she said.

‘It wasn’t a relationship and it wasn’t about love, it was just a thing, and a thing you couldn’t discuss with anybody.’

She added that she felt: ‘Disgusted. Angry. Upset. Dirty. Yeah, dirty. I wish I could pretend it never happened but it did.’

This morning the Met said it treated claims of abuse as very important.

A spokesman told MailOnline: ‘The Met takes allegations of sexual offences extremely seriously and we are carrying out enquiries to establish further details.’

Former Radio 1 star Westwood has vehemently denied any wrongdoing or illegality. The BBC is currently probing six misconduct allegations against him in a review.

Westwood said in a statement in 2020 claims of inappropriate behaviour made against him on social media were fabricated, false and without foundation.

He said: ‘I can categorically say that I have never had an inappropriate relationship with anyone under the age of 18.’

‘Esther’ is one of 10 women who have come forward to accuse the former Radio One DJ of sexual misconduct. None of the 10 initially reported the incidents to the police.

Another woman claims she was 16 when the renowned hip-hop DJ, who was in his 40s at the time of the alleged incident, kickstarted their ‘controlling’ relationship.

A third, who was 20 when she first met Westwood while he toured clubs and student unions across the country, claims he pushed his penis into her mouth despite her resisting.

Two more women claim they were sexually assaulted by Mr Westwood.

The new allegations have come forward as part of a BBC News documentary, entitled Tim Westwood: Hip-Hop’s Open Secret, that details more than two decades worth of sexual misconduct allegations against the DJ stretching from 1990 to 2012.