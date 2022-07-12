Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 12 July 2022 – Celebrity private detective, Jane Mugo, is officially off the market.

Jane was proposed to by her KDF soldier lover of four years outside the country.

She proudly flaunted her engagement ring and gushed over her lover identified as Boaz Romano.

She said that Boaz has made her become a better woman.

She further claimed that she prayed and fasted for God to give her a man who loves her truly and her prayer was finally answered.

“God, may you protect this man. He may not be my first love, but he has made me become a better woman my followers.

“May God give you true heart desires young, old, average. If you are in a broken relationship or seeking true love, it exists.

“I remember secretly fasting & asking my church to pray for this private man,” she wrote.

Below are photos of her engagement ring.

