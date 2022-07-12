Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Tharaka Nithi County Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, is over the moon after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in the Nairobi gubernatorial race, Johnson Sakaja, performed exemplary during the Nairobi gubernatorial debate held at Catholic University for Eastern Africa main campus in Karen on Monday evening.

During the debate, Sakaja embarrassed Azimio candidate Polycarp Igathe, who looked like a man on another planet when it comes to matters affecting Nairobians.

Reacting to the debate, Kindiki who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, urged the authorities to just swear in Sakaja as the next Nairobi governor because of his brilliant performance during the debate.

“It’s done and dusted. Please just Swear In Johnson Sakaja already!!” Kindiki wrote on his Twitter page.

The debate was so intense as the two leaders shared their vision on how they will execute their promises for the Nairobians.

What, however, played out openly is when they were asked some crucial questions on some specific matters and how they will execute them.

At some point, at least both failed to give a valid solution.

