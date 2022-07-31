Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 31, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to stop mentioning him in his rallies.

While campaigning in Machakos County this week, Ruto urged Kalonzo Musyoka to abandon Azimio–One Kenya Alliance and join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Ruto further said Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is lying to Kalonzo and urged him to rethink his decision to support Baba in August.

But in a rejoinder, Kalonzo urged Ruto to shut up and stop mentioning his name in his rallies.

Kalonzo also urged the DP that he is not his lawyer to advise him on which coalition he should join.

“Wiliam Ruto pretended to be my lawyer, saying Raila is lying to Kalonzo. I want to tell Ruto, please, leave Kalonzo Alone. Find your votes without Kalonzo, am just one person,” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.