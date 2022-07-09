Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 9, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga not to organise demonstrations if he beats him in August.

Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential flagbearer and Raila, who is the Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, are the two front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

Addressing Raila, Ruto told him to be ready to accept the results of the election if he will be defeated.

“I want to tell my competitor Raila Odinga to accept defeat if I beat him in August. He should not organize demonstrations to cause bloodshed in the country,” Ruto said while campaigning in Nakuru County.

Raila has been known to cause trouble during the elections and Ruto now fears that he will do the same these coming elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST