Monday, July 25, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, has said he is ready for the Presidential Debate slated for tomorrow at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

Speaking in Nandi Hills while drumming up support for his presidential bid on Monday, Ruto pleaded with Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga to turn up for the debate to discuss real issues affecting common Mwananchi.

On Sunday, Raila, through his campaign spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, said he will skip the debate since he cannot share a podium with a man who lacks decency and stinks like a skunk in matters of corruption like Ruto.

Reacting to Raila Odinga boycotting the debate, Ruto asked the Baba to turn up for the debate and explain to Kenyans what Tialala and Tibim means.

The second in command further said Raila should turn up for the debate even if he has no agenda for Kenyans.

“I want to urge my main opponent, Raila, please turn up for tomorrow’s presidential debate, I’ll be waiting for you.”

“I am urging him to be present because this is where he can explain to Kenyans what is Tibim and Tialala. These people want to find out what is the importance of these riddles you say in your campaigns. Even if you don’t have an agenda, just be present and explain to Kenyans that,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.