Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 15 July 2022 – Simat-Kapseret ward UDA MCA aspirant, Moses Nyiganet, was captured on camera taking notes while campaigning.

He was asking the voters some of the problems that they face on the ground and taking notes, hoping to solve them when he is elected.

The photos have sparked different reactions from social media users.

While some Netizens accused him of pulling stunts to hunt for votes, others hailed him for using a unique strategy to edge out his competitors.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.