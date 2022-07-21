Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 21 July 2022 – Three people died on the spot while eight others sustained serious injuries after a 14-seater matatu they were travelling in was involved in a fatal crash.
The accident occurred in Mulot, Bomet County, after the matatu rammed into a lorry.
The ill-fated matatu, which was written off after the crash, was reportedly speeding and being driven recklessly.
See photos from the scene of the accident.
