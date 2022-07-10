Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 10 July 2022 – A church in South Africa carries out a virginity test on unmarried female members and gives a certificate of virginity to each female who passes the test.

The church, identified as Nazareth Baptist Church, is located at Ebuhleni, the northern part of Durban in South Africa.

The test is said to be an effort to encourage chastity among the ladies in society.

The event is annual and at the end of the exercise, a Certificate of Virginity is awarded to the successful ones.

Also, a white mark of purity is placed on the forehead of the virgins.

The test is usually conducted in the middle of every year and the certificate issued becomes invalid by the middle of the following year when the next virginity test is conducted by the church.

Below are photos of some of the ladies who passed the virginity test.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.