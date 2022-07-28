Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – Detectives are probing the mysterious death of Kirinyaga East Assistant County Commissioner Jacqueline Waliaula.

Her lifeless body was discovered at her house on the morning of Wednesday, July 27.

A night before her death, she vomited and had planned to seek medical attention the following day.

“Preliminary report has it that she vomited a bit yesternight and said she would go to the hospital today,” a detective involved in investigations said.

According to her nanny, she suspected something was amiss when her boss delayed leaving her bedroom.

She went to her bedroom to check up on her and found her lying motionless on the bed on her belly.

She informed her neighbour who called the police.

Police rushed to her house and confirmed that she had passed on.

The deceased was heavily pregnant at the time of her death.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of her death.

