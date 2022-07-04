Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 July 2022 – Former Kiss 100 presenter turned politician, Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, has been exposed on Twitter for being a deadbeat dad.

According to activist Benji Ndolo, Jalang’o has neglected his three-year-old daughter.

The innocent child is literally starving even as he splashes millions of shillings in campaigns.

The identity of the lady accusing Jalang’o of neglecting their daughter can be unveiled.

Her name is Sylvanna Wanjiru alias Shiru, an upcoming model from Mombasa.

Shiru had an affair with the married comedian in 2019 which resulted to the birth of a daughter.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.