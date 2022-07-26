Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – Jubile blogger Pauline Njoroge spent her weekend at the Coast in the company of Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and other powerful men close to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Pauline shared photos enjoying a boat ride with the powerful PS in Lamu, sparking reactions among her followers.

Some questioned whether she is Kibicho’s secret girlfriend as alleged by Kapsaret Member of Parliament of Oscar Sudi.

“This confirms Oscar Sudi’s rumours,” one of her followers commented on the photos.

“Mali ya wakubwa. Kibicho ‘eats’ fine meat,’’ another follower added.

Sudi attacked Pauline a few months ago and claimed that she warms the bed of Karanja Kibicho, remarks that caused a heated debate online.

Below are the photos that she shared having fun with Kibicho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.