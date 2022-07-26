Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – Ken Mwenda, an IT expert working in Mombasa, travelled to Meru last Wednesday to attend a relative’s burial.

On Saturday, he informed his best friend Rodgers Kamanja that he was yearning to return to Mombasa to see his family.

That was the last time Kamanja heard from his friend.

On Sunday hours before the fatal accident which claimed the lives of 34 people, Mwenda posted on Facebook suggesting that he was about to make an important decision in his life.

The post read, “The first step to getting anywhere is deciding that you are not willing to continue staying where you are. In some instances, moving forward requires the courage to take some steps back in order to find alternative ways around the barrier,”.

That was his last post alive.

Ken was described by his friend as an IT guru, kind-hearted, and very industrious.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.