Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 12 July 2022 – Popular private detective, Jane Mugo, is the talk of social media after she unveiled her new boyfriend, who is a KDF soldier.

Jane’s boyfriend proposed to her in style and she could not keep calm.

She flaunted the engagement ring on social media and revealed that they have been dating secretly for four years.

Jane was previously married to wealthy Nakuru businessman and politician Flasha Mwatha.

Flasha divorced her over infidelity.

Below are photos of the private detective and her husband when they were in love.

The Kenyan DAILY POST