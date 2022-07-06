Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – A mass funeral service is underway for the 21 teenagers, 12 girls and nine boys, who died under unexplained circumstances at a bar in South Africa.

The results of the toxicology report are not yet available, but it is widely believed that they died after inhaling toxic gas or fumes while partying in the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park in the early hours on June 26, 2022.

The service is holding at a stadium in Scenery Park township in the coastal city of East London, Eastern Cape Province.

The coffins were lined up inside a gigantic marquee, with families expected to bury their children later this week.

According to Eastern Cape Safety MEC Weziwe Tikana Gxothiwe, two of the victims have already been buried, two more will be buried after Wednesday’s mass funeral sevices while 17 others will be buried between Friday and Sunday.

The mood is sombre inside the marquee. Emotions are running high among friends and families of the victims, well-wishers, and mourners struggling to come to terms with the loss of young lives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and Buffalo City Metro mayor Xola Pakati, are among dignitaries at the funeral.