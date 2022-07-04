Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – The swimmer who was killed by a shark at a resort in Egypt while families watched and filmed, has been revealed.

She was ripped apart by the shark after telling her partner she was just going back into the water “for a moment”.

The Austrian tourist has been named by her local Green Party in Kramsach as 68-year-old Elisabeth Sauer, who served as a councillor from 1998 to 2004.

The Austrian embassy in Cairo said she had been in the country for a month with her Egyptian partner – and was due to return home to Austria today, July 4,Mail Online reports.

The Green Party in Kramsach said: “We mourn the passing of our Elisabeth Sauer… who died in a tragic accident.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family.

“Elisabeth was a committed Green from the first hour in Kramsach, councillor from 1998 to 2004, for many years loyal substitute councillor… may she rest in peace.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere condolences and compassion. She will forever be remembered for her warm and humanly connecting way.”

The pensioner was walking in shallow water while using a snorkel with fins not far from the beach near Hurghada, on the opposite coastline from Sharm el Sheikh.

She reportedly told her partner: “I’ll go back in for moment.”

It was allegedly her final words before she was attacked by what is believed to be a Mako shark in Sahl Asheesh Bay.