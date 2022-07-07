Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, on Tuesday wished the earth would open and swallow him after he tried to incite Meru County residents against Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in August.

In a video clip that has since gone viral, Munya was recorded alleging how Ruto was planning to arrest and prosecute President Uhuru Kenyatta after the Election slated for August 9th.

These remarks attracted backlash from the crowd that openly asked him to stop lying to the public.

Munya has been facing some tough times trying to defame Ruto in Meru and the neighboring counties.

The CS has openly said he was going to support Raila Odinga as his preferred presidential candidate in the August polls.

Nevertheless, the ground seems to be communicating differently with Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza team commanding a huge following in the Mt Kenya region

Here is the video of Munya being heckled badly after he tried to attack Ruto

The Kenyan DAILY POST.