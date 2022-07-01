Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Singer Olivia O’Brien has confirmed that she dated, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson in 2020.

Speaking in a recent episode of the “BFFs” podcast with Dave Portnoy, Olivia revealed that the Saturday Night Live alum ended their relationship over text in October 2020 when he began dating Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

Podcast host and Barstool Sports founder Portnoy surprised the “Josslyn” singer when he asked about her relationship with Davidson, after celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi first reported on the news.

“Pete Davidson, what was going on there?” Portnoy said, adding that O’Brien’s eyes “popped” when he posed the question. “Where did you hear that? How did you hear that?” the singer responded.

Portnoy then read an anonymous submission post from the gossip site, which suggested Davidson ended his relationship with a “B-list pop star” to pursue things with Dynevor.

“I didn’t think that anyone knew about that. I really didn’t,” O’Brien said, adding that he’s a “nice guy” and “really sweet”.

“He texted me and was like, ‘I’m seeing someone so I can’t,’” O’Brien recalled during the podcast. “And it was her.”

A rep for Davidson however told Page Six, “There is no truth to this. They were friends and hung out a few times.”

Before sparking a romance with billionaire business mogul Kim Kardashian, the King of Staten Island star dated Dynevor, 27, for five months before their split in August 2021. According to The Sun, the two called it quits due to their busy work schedules and having to date long-distance.