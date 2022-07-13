Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



LEGAL MANAGER AND PERSONAL ASSISTANT

Purpose of the Position

To provide legal services to the Companies and ensure the Companies’ interests are protected.

To provide effective management of legal contractual risks arising from claims and ensure the Companies operate within the applicable legal and regulatory frameworks.

To provide a proper and proactive management of all legal claims by advising on and ensuring prompt settlement at optimal cost in order to achieve high levels of Director satisfaction and cost cutting for the Companies.

To provide efficient secretarial and administrative support in a well-organized and timely manner to the Directors in order to ensure the smooth running of activities in the Companies.

Knowledge & Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

KCSE Mean Grade of B and above with minimum English Grade of B and above.

Bachelors Degree in Law from a recognized university.

Minimum of Upper Second-Class Honours.

Professional Qualification

Advocate of the High Court of Kenya of 4+ years

A post graduate diploma in law from the Kenya School of Law

Valid membership to the Law Society of Kenya Experience

Post qualification professional experience in a law firm and/or in house legal advisor to a private company.

The following experience is necessary:

Real Estate – drafting, reviewing, negotiating, advising on leases, licenses, heads of terms etc. and liaising with agents and tenants in relation to the same; tracking lease and license expiry dates.

Drafting cover letters to lawyers and property letting agents.

Reviewing leases and contracts to ensure they are 2 correctly filled and signed.

General Commercial – drafting, reviewing, negotiating, advising on all forms of commercial contracts, agreements, notices; tracking contract expiry dates and arranging for renewal; advising on litigation and risk mitigation; case management.

Some Employment and Labour law experience is desirable with ability to work in conjunction with the Group HR Manager to track and manage HR related disputes and litigation including engagements and terminations, legal cases, costs and fees, to draft contracts and letters to employees, maintain HR files, assist with leave and off management and records.

Knowledge of the Advocates Remuneration Order and experience in negotiation of legal fees.

Proven experience in filing, tracking and records keeping of all legal matters, cases, legal documents and contracts, legal fees and costs. Proven and successful experience in prioritization and alignment with overall business objectives.

Creating monthly reports and reporting to the Directors on all legal matters touching the Companies.

Experience of working in an office providing excellent administrative support in terms of creating excel spreadsheets, trackers, minutes of meetings, reports, power point presentations, carrying out research and advising.

How to Apply

Please send your Profile to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke