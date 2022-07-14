Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 14 July 2022 – Renowned Kikuyu media personality and Kiengei’s ex-wife, Keziah Wa Kariuki, has finally broken silence after word got out that her marriage had crumbled.

Keziah took to her official Facebook page and hinted that her marriage might be on the rocks as speculated.

The former Kameme TV presenter said that peace of mind cannot be compared to anything in this life.

She said anything else can go, but one’s mental and emotional well-being should remain.

“Peace is important not only because it makes us feel good and happy, but because it also puts us in the right state of mind so that we can dream, hope, and create value. Peace is the only medium where construction of dreams and visions is possible,” she posted.

Keziah is said to have divorced her husband over infidelity.

She has already removed her wedding ring and filed for divorce.

They got married last year in a colourful ceremony attended by friends and family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.