Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Paulo Dybala has completed his sensational switch to Roma after leaving Juventus.

The Italian capital-based club battle out competition with Napoli and Inter Milan to secure the 28-year-old’s services after he left Juventus as a free agent at the end of last month.

The Argentina international’s deal will be until 2025 and worth £5million (€6m) a year, including bonuses, at the Stadio Olimpico.

‘The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions,’ Dybala told the club’s official website.

‘The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference.

‘I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with.

As an opponent I have always admired the atmosphere created by the Roma fans – I now cannot wait for the chance to salute them while wearing this shirt.”Paulo’s decision to join our project is a testament to the club’s credibility and a sign of the hard work that, all together, we are putting in to take Roma forward,’ Tiago Pinto, the club’s sporting director, said.

‘Paulo is a world-renowned player who has won major trophies and gained global acclaim; he will bring that class with him to Roma and I am sure that, with him in the squad, we will be even stronger and more competitive.’

Dybala scored 115 goals for Juventus in 293 appearances across all competitions during his seven-year stint at the Allianz Stadium.He won five Serie A titles at the club, along with four Coppa Italia crowns.