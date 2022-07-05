Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Alliance blogger, Pauline Njoroge, has tabled her forecast on how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will vanquish Deputy President William Ruto in August.

Raila is the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate while Ruto is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential flagbearer.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Pauline Njoroge, who is also a renowned digital and media strategist, said according to her forecast, Raila will win the election with over 60 percent, while Ruto will struggle to hit a 40 percent mark.

In terms of regions, Pauline said Raila will get over 60 percent in Western Kenya, 70 percent in Ukambani, 60 percent in Coast region, 65 percent in North Eastern, 60 percent in Maasai Land, 60 percent in Nairobi, 90 percent in Luo Nyanza, 70 percent in Gusii Land, 38 percent in Mt Kenya region and 10 percent in Kalenjin land.

