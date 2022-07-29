Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Renowned media personality Grace Msalame started her fitness journey last year and her efforts seem to be paying off if the latest photos she posted are anything to go by.

The mother of three, who is dating media mogul and former boss Patrick Quarcoo, has shed weight, making her voluptuous curves appear hotter.

Grace had added too much weight after giving birth to her third child, subjecting her to endless trolls on social media.

See her latest photos after hitting the gym.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.