Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – A Nigerian pastor is the talk of social media after he asked men in his congregation who are married and in serious relationships to surprise their partners with money.

He directed them to remove their phones during the service and send money to their spouses, noting that no one should complain of network problems.

He said that they can ask for their spouses’ account numbers if they do not have them.

The sermon was based on how men can show appreciation to their spouses with money.

Watch the video.

