Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 21 July 2022 – The wife of controversial city pastor James Maina Nganga of Neno Evangelism, has posted a video on Tik-Tok to prove that she is a good dancer.
The mother of two was dancing to a popular gospel song dubbed, Mali Ya Mungu, while rocking a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her voluptuous figure.
She was dancing alongside their son at their lavish home.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>