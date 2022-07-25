Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 July 2022 – A family in Diani is looking for their daughter who disappeared under mysterious circumstances about a week ago.

She was last seen on 14th July before she went missing and switched off her phones.

Her rented house, where she had lived for two days only, was locked from the outside but the lights were on.

According to the missing lady’s brother, they have reported her disappearance at the Diani police station.

Read a Facebook post announcing her disappearance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.