Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – A young and promising medic reportedly lost his life in the hands of a rogue matatu conductor who physically assaulted him.

According to information shared on Twitter, the deceased medic, identified as Steve, was hit with a blunt object on Saturday at 10 pm on Juja Road, Nairobi.

He sustained serious injuries and succumbed minutes later.

The rogue matatu conductor fled the scene after committing the heinous act.

The killer tout is known as Jonny and operates in Mlango Kubwa area along Juja Road.

Although the matter has been reported to the police, the suspect is yet to be arrested.

Mohammed Ali, a close friend of the deceased, urged anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the culprit to report to the nearest police station.

He also wondered whether cameras installed on major roads in Nairobi work since the assault incident could have been captured.

May Steve’s soul in rest peace and justice be delivered to his family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.