Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has revealed what the deep state is planning to do to rig the August 9th election.

The election is turning out to be a two-horse race between Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

In a social media post on Thursday, Sudi, who is a close ally of DP Ruto, said the deep state is working on an elaborate rigging scheme where ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru has hired rogue computer experts to hack into the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) systems and rig the poll in favor of Raila Odinga.

Sudi further said the deep state is also planning to disconnect the internet in various polling centers to enable the computer experts to rig the election.

“The Hustler Nation is aware that Deep State agents are working on an elaborate rigging scheme currently being deployed by various ICT experts under instructions of CS Mucheru. The plan involves sabotage of the internet exchange on election day and the use of various data centres,” Oscar Sudi wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.