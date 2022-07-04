Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has raised serious doubts about the academic papers of some leaders, including Deputy President William Ruto.

Addressing residents in his constituency, Sudi further poked holes at the academic credentials of President Uhuru’s academic, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, among other leaders, saying they lacked papers just like him.

Sudi stated that he would do a personal inquiry on some of the leaders to ascertain the authenticity of their degrees.

At the same time, Sudi, who is among Ruto’s trusted allies, said he was only confident in the academic qualifications of Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula.

“Gideon also doesn’t have papers like me and we are even looking at Uhuru’s. I have begun an inquiry and the only one with good papers is Wetangula.”

“If you listen to him speak in English, his diction tells you that his papers are legitimate, but all these others we are in the same group. It is not that I lack the certificates, I do, but they claim that they are questionable,” he added.

The UDA lawmaker was put to task to prove that he sat his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam, a requirement needed for all MP aspirants.

While he claimed that he sat the national test at the Highway Secondary School, former principal Patrick Maritim differed, claiming that there was no record of his admission. Maritim added that there was no documentation of Sudi collecting his result slip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.