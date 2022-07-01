Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 01 July 2022 – Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has met his former colleagues in the matatu business.

He shared photos alongside his former colleagues and revealed that they worked together in the late 1990s.

They had attended a burial of one of their colleagues in the matatu business.

Sharing the photos on his Facebook page, he wrote, ”Today I met my former colleagues whom we worked together operating matatu business plying Eldoret Town- Moi University route in the late 1990s.

“We met during the funeral of the late David Rotich(Skad) who was one of us in the business. Poleni sana kwa jamii ya Kaplelmengit kwa kumpoteza mmoja wenu,”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.