Sunday, 03 July 2022 – Detectives based at Kariobangi arrested an armed thug last Tuesday night, following a robbery incident that left a woman who was walking home badly shaken.

In the incident that occurred at around 10 pm along Kithembe road, two thugs on a motorbike attacked a middle-aged woman and snatched her handbag at gunpoint before fleeing on a motorbike.

Detectives based at Kariobangi who were on patrol got wind of the incident via control and immediately went on a manhunt for the thugs.

In the vehicle were duty Corporal Kamah, a battle-hardened crime buster who was part of the team that annihilated the infamous Katombi gang, and his crew of two officers.

As they were approaching the riverside area, they spotted a motorbike with two men on board, who matched the description of the two thugs given by the officer manning the radio room.

What followed was a chase reminiscent of the recently concluded Vasha Safari Rally, as the sleuths went after the two thugs who immediately took flight on noticing the menacing DCI Subaru ya Mambaru in full capacity, approach.

As the motorbike negotiated a bend leading to Riverside, the detectives’ vehicle closed in and intercepted the motorbike which veered off the road, landing in a ditch.

But before the detectives could alight from their vehicle, the rider had gathered himself up and taken off on his ill-fated bike, which left behind a threatening cranking sound from the impact of the tumble.

However, the pillion passenger who had whipped out a firearm ready to fire at the detectives was not lucky as the lanky Corporal Kamah, went for his jugular with speed and efficiency.

The thug identified as Francis Shimoto, 26, who was armed with a Beretta pistol loaded with 11 rounds of 9mm calibre, was arrested and 2 Kilograms of marijuana were discovered concealed in his body.

After comprehensive investigations, it was discovered that Shimoto is on the list of Nairobi’s most wanted suspects, responsible for several murders in the capital.

Detectives remain on high alert following increased cases of armed attacks targeted at innocent civilians, as the country gears up to the forthcoming general elections.

