Thursday, July 14, 2022 – England football star, Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea from Manchester City on a five-year contract.

Sterling has been one of City’s key performers over the past seven seasons, hitting double figures for goals in each of those campaigns and claiming nine major honours, including four Premier League titles.

The 27-year-old is one of only eight players to have scored 80 or more Premier League goals, averaging 22 in all competitions across the past five seasons, as well as an average of 10 assists per term over the same period.

On returning to London to play for the Blues, Sterling said: ‘First and foremost, it’s a pleasure to be here.

‘I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management.

‘London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.

‘I do want to take the opportunity to thank Todd, Behdad, the ownership group, Thomas, and all involved in the process of getting me here.

‘I can’t wait to get going now and continue to do my talking on the pitch.’

Todd Boehly, chairman and co-controlling owner of Chelsea, said, ‘Raheem Sterling is a serial winner and his signing is an important step in strengthening our squad. We are delighted for Raheem to return to London with Chelsea, and we look forward to seeing his world-class talent on display at Stamford Bridge.’